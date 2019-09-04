Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,580 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,845,000 after buying an additional 354,493 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after acquiring an additional 225,481 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 3,803,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,726,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,673,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 214,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

