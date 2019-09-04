Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 4,137 LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,829 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,458,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 794.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,247 shares of company stock worth $2,803,477 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

