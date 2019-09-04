Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the first quarter worth $229,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 76.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

