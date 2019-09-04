Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 233,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter.

PFN remained flat at $$10.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

