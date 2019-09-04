Synovus Financial Corp Has $133,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 316,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,903. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

