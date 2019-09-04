Synovus Financial Corp Sells 180 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lear by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,730. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $167.86.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.