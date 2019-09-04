Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $2.23 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00644634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 563,414,920 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.