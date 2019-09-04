T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $4.95. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.27% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

