T Clarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.50

Shares of T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.50 and traded as low as $108.00. T Clarke shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 100,968 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get T Clarke alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. T Clarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

T Clarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for T Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.