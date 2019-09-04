TaaS Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. TaaS has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $226.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00008543 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00208725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.01264625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

