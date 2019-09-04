Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Tael has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $10.00, $6.32 and $7.20.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.04515754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,773,569 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $18.11, $13.96, $62.56, $10.00, $6.32, $34.91, $45.75, $24.72, $4.92, $5.22 and $7.20. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

