Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $55.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.50. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,062. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

