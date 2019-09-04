Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Director Joshua A. Kazam Acquires 5,000 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Director Joshua A. Kazam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 160,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

