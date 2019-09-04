Tarush Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (TAS)

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Tarush token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. Tarush has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tarush has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00207624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01259946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00086356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Tarush Token Profile

Tarush’s genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech.

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tarush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.