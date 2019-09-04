Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Teck Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

