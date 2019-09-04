Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, approximately 1,760 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Telia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

