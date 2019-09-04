Terry Lee Burman Purchases 80,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Director Terry Lee Burman acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tuesday Morning stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 13,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tuesday Morning Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TUES shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 29.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,361,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 538,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

