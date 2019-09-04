The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.60

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 676778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,461. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

