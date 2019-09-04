Theta Token (THETA) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Theta Token has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Gate.io, Coinbit and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.65 or 0.04491801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi, Fatbtc, Coineal, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, OKEx, WazirX, IDEX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

