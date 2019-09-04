Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 220,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 2,535,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.