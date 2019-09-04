Thomas S. Lam Acquires 17,200 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $280,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,488. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $702.20 million, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

