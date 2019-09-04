Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Timken were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,593,000 after acquiring an additional 197,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Timken by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,677,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 329,553 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Timken by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 577,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 157,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,758. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

