TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 134,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 59,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. 1,107,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

