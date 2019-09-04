TOKYO (TOKC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, TOKYO has traded up 123.2% against the US dollar. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $87,037.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

