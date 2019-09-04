Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 1,006,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,295. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

