Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$121,216.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$30,787.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,189.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,237.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,765.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51.

On Friday, August 16th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,242.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$24,354.82.

On Thursday, July 11th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 17,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$136,633.50.

On Friday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,723.61.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86.

TOT traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.16. 30,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,652. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

