Total (NYSE:TOT) Shares Gap Down to $49.92

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.03, but opened at $49.92. Total shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 3,010,027 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,744,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Total by 259.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 413,288 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Total by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,174,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,382,000 after acquiring an additional 343,826 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

