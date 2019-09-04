Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Trailblazer Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. Trailblazer Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,101 shares changing hands.

The company has a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

