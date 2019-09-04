Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.37. 285,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,202. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

