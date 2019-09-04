Trexquant Investment LP Buys 130,533 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,533 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in BRF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRF by 1,167.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 48,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,076. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.76. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRFS. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

