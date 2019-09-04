Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,124 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 425,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 673,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $129.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.99.

Walmart stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $326.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,046,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,054,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

