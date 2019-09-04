Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cable One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cable One by 92.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 683.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cable One by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.20.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total value of $613,869.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,143 shares of company stock worth $3,655,438 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,308.00. 362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $767.15 and a 12-month high of $1,309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

