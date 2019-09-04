Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.37 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of National Beverage worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 231,028 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. UBS Group raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

FIZZ stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 102,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.29.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

