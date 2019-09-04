Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after buying an additional 865,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 33,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Cowen set a $59.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $57.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

