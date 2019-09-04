Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.5%

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.60 and last traded at C$27.60, 1,457 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.23. The company has a market cap of $183.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

