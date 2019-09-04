Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.54. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, Director Robert Dobrient acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,750.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $176,965 in the last ninety days. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,032. The stock has a market cap of $785.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

