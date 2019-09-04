TrustCo Bank Corp NY Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $743.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director William D. Powers sold 10,850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $81,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $411,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $119,747. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

