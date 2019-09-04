TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of TTEC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. TTEC has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $392.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,381.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,770.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 50,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $2,421,096.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,824 shares of company stock worth $3,920,000 over the last 90 days. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTEC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TTEC by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

