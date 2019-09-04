Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading Up 2.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09, approximately 7,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

