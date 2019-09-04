U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.88

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 17984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $748.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,644 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 795,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 495.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 667,100 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 590,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 472,401 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

