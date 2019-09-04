Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 7,992.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBNT remained flat at $$110.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $174.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.10.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 180.91% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Ubiquiti Networks’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

