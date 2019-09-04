Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti Inc. provides wireless networking products and solutions. The Company offers radios, antennas and management tools for wireless networking and other applications in the unlicensed radio frequency. Ubiquiti Inc., formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE UI opened at $109.26 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 206.17%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti (UI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.