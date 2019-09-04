UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 680.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UGI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 5,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,495. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

