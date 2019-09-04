Ultra Trading 34.8% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ultra has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $25,786.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,593.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.81 or 0.02783486 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001912 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00853018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,148,901 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.