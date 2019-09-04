Uniper (ETR:UN01) Shares Up 1.1%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €28.66 ($33.33) and last traded at €28.66 ($33.33), 506,338 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.36 ($32.98).

Several research firms recently weighed in on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.64 ($28.65).

Get Uniper alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.74. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Uniper Company Profile (ETR:UN01)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.