UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Buys $455,100.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.73. 4,521,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

