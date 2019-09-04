Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.02

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $61.14, with a volume of 939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $920.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,610,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 884,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

