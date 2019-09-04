UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.33 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $742,432.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BigONE, Allcoin and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00207624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01259946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00086356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020162 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Allcoin, BigONE, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.