US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.18% of US Foods worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,547,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,435,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,740,000 after buying an additional 481,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,890,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,741,000 after buying an additional 178,367 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 12.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after buying an additional 433,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,078,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,482,000 after buying an additional 73,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,181. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $40.76.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $161,486.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

