Valinor Management L.P. Has $96.79 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Valinor Management L.P. lowered its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,820 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 5.8% of Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valinor Management L.P. owned 0.94% of PTC worth $96,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PTC by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PTC by 69.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $219,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

